Realme C30 to launch on June 20, key specs confirmed

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Realme C30 rendering was leaked last week, thus revealing its design to the world. The launch was touted by Realme on Thursday, as the company's branch in India announced that it would launch the smartphone at 12:30 pm local time on June 20.

According to GSMArena, Realme C30 is set to come in at least two colours, i.e, blue and green. While Realme hasn't detailed the smartphone's specifications sheet yet, it revealed that the C30 will be powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme had also stated that the C30 will be of 8.5mm thickness and 182 grams in weight. However, the flat design might not be preferred by some users.



Although the brand does not show us the smartphone's bottom side, it is seen that the Realme C30 has a micro USB port at the bottom, joined by a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone and speaker, owing to the previously leaked images of the smartphone.

Rumours also claim that the single camera on the Realme C30's rear camera uses a 13 megapixels sensor, while the selfie camera has a 5 megapixels resolution, as per GSMArena.

With the launch of the Realme C30 just three days away, there is not a lot of time the users would have to wait to get hold of the smartphone. (ANI)

