Realme GT2 series to get global release, more gadgets coming in 2022

Shenzhen [China], January 8 (ANI): Realme VP and head of Realme International business group Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company's latest GT2 series is launching internationally soon and also teased the new tablet and laptop announcements set for 2022.

Earlier this week, Realme announced its latest flagship smartphones - the GT2 and GT2 Pro and now as per GSM Arena, Sheth has confirmed that the GT2 series will launch internationally soon.

He also teased new tablet and laptop announcements set for 2022 as well as plans for bringing its AIoT products to the US.



Sheth teased on his Twitter handle that the international release of the GT2 series flagships will be held in Europe. The exact date for this launch is yet to be confirmed.

India will also be part of the global GT 2 series launch, as per GSM Arena.

Sheth also teased several new Android tablets and Windows-powered laptops launching this year.

For the unversed, Realme has already confirmed that it will be one of the first brands to release a laptop powered by Intel's latest 12th-gen H series chips. More audio, smartwatches and smart TV can also be expected to launch.

Sheth also highlighted the upcoming software updates. He said Realme's goal is to deliver two years of OS updates and up to three years of security patches for its phones. (ANI)

