Redmi K50i renamed Redmi Note 11T Pro+ set to launch in India on July 20

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): A report from last month stated that Redmi will soon release the K50i 5G in India, which would be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro that had already arrived in China in May.

According to GSM Arena, today's rumour ups the ante by claiming that the Redmi Note 11T Pro+, which also arrived in China in May, is actually the K50i 5G under a different name.

The debut will take place on July 20, according to the same source, and the first sale will happen on July 22.



Nevertheless, Redmi and Poco enjoy playing the rebranding game, so it wouldn't surprise us in the slightest if this ended up truly occurring.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ are essentially the same phone over in China, with the exception that the former has a 5,080 mAh battery and 67W charging while the latter has a 4,400 mAh cell and 120W charging.

It will thus sport a 6.6-inch 1080x2460 144 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a triple rear camera system (64 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, and 2 MP macro), and a 16 MP selfie camera, regardless of which of these the Redmi K50i 5G is built on, as reported by GSM Arena.

According to the rumour of the day, the Redmi K50i will be offered in two RAM/storage configurations, 6/128GB and 8/256GB. Phantom Blue, Stealth Black, and Quick Silver will be the available colours. (ANI)

