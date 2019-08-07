Representative image
Representative image

Safeducate app with real-time data mobilisation launched

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Training and skilling firm Safeducate has released its official mobile app for data storage regarding offline mobilisation activities.
As the official release notes, the app enables the ground staff to track on-going activities such as job affairs, panchayat meets, and door to door counseling, and also keeps a check on its progress.
The Safeducate app also comes with features such as geo-tagging, auto-syncing, and real-time tracking. Additionally, students will be able to register through an online enrolment form through the app. The app promises to be efficient even when it is offline. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Samsung releases Exynos 9825 SoC ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 7 (ANI): Samsung is scheduled to release its next Galaxy Note 10 device today and ahead of the main release, the company has announced its next-gen Exynos 9825 mobile processor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Twitter bug may have accidentally leaked your data

California[USA], August 7 (ANI): Twitter admitted today that an issue with the users' ad settings may have resulted in certain data getting inadvertently shared with third parties.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Facebook sues two app developers over click fraud

California [USA], August 7 (ANI): Facebook has filed suit against two app developers for click injection fraud, the company revealed in a press statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:17 IST

Xiaomi is working on 108-megapixel camera phone

Beijing [China], Aug 7 (ANI): Move over dual and quadruple-camera setups, Xiaomi is working on a massive 108-megapixel camera smartphone, the company confirmed alongside announcing its upcoming Redmi smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:32 IST

Twitter is testing snooze for notifications

California [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Twitter is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow you to temporarily pause the intrusive notifications.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Apple watch retains top-selling wearable title with 5.7 million shipments

California [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Apple watch continues to be the best-selling wearable in the global smartwatch market, Strategy Analytics revealed in its latest report.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:20 IST

Octopus-inspired wearable sensor discovered

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers developed an additional feature in wearable electronics that are an emerging trend in health sensor technology for their ability to monitor a variety of human activities, from heart rate to step count.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:29 IST

Prototype app can accurately measure blood pressure from selfies

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Did you know your selfie could give an insight into your health? Scientists at the University of Toronto have published a proof-of-concept that a smartphone app could measure blood pressure by analysing a selfie video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:24 IST

World's thinnest '2D' gold measures just two atoms

Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Scientists have developed '2D' gold so fine that even a human fingernail is thicker in comparison.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:22 IST

New York City to get its first self-driving passenger shuttle...

New York [USA], August 6 (ANI): Starting tomorrow, people in New York City will have access to first self-driving shuttle system by Optimus Ride.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:20 IST

Google improves image search for easy comparison

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Google has announced a few changes to the way users search images through its platform and how the results are displayed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Apple Card invites roll out to some early users

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Apple has started rolling out the invites for its Apple Card, marking the iPhone maker's expansion into the finance world.

Read More
iocl