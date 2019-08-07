Safeducate app with real-time data mobilisation launched

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Training and skilling firm Safeducate has released its official mobile app for data storage regarding offline mobilisation activities.

As the official release notes, the app enables the ground staff to track on-going activities such as job affairs, panchayat meets, and door to door counseling, and also keeps a check on its progress.

The Safeducate app also comes with features such as geo-tagging, auto-syncing, and real-time tracking. Additionally, students will be able to register through an online enrolment form through the app. The app promises to be efficient even when it is offline. (ANI)

