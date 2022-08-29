Samsung bringing major update to improve Galaxy S22 lineup cameras

Seoul [South Korea], August 29 (ANI): South Korean tech company Samsung has announced that its new software update for the Galaxy S22 series will bring a number of improvements to the trio's cameras.

According to GSM Arena, with the new update, hyperlapse videos will be enabled for the telephoto camera, and the QR scanner will be improved for easier navigation. The Hyperlapse option in the Camera app offered recording with the wide and ultrawide cameras, but now a third 3x option is coming.

Samsung also confirmed Astro Hyperlapse is currently in development. It's a cool feature that will allow users to have even more artistic photos of the night sky.



Further, the QR scanner will get a bigger scanning area and offer a tap to scan if the app cannot find the code on its own. There was also a bug that is now getting fixed, reported GSM Arena.

Previously, users couldn't simply dismiss the message behind the QR code and had to close the app or follow the URL.

Other improvements are in the area of HDR Performance and colour reproduction. Memory usage and AI Performance in Photo, Video, and Night modes also have been optimized. Stabilization will be further improved as well.

All these updates from Samsung are for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

The company is also pushing the Hyperlapse and QR Code improvements to the Galaxy S21 series, however, the rest of the performance boosts are limited to the S22 cameras and are unlikely to reach older-gen flagships, as per GSM Arena. (AN)

