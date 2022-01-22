Samsung confirms February Unpacked event, hints at Note-series addition

Seoul [South Korea], January 22 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed that it will host an event in February, widely expected to see the launch of the Galaxy S22 lineup.

While the company hasn't yet confirmed an exact date for the next Unpacked event, TM Roh, the President and Head of MX Business for Samsung Electronics, penned an interesting blog post recently, which was accompanied by a teaser video of what to expect at the event.

The teaser was shared on Samsung Mobile's official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "Ready to break the rules of what's possible? The new epic standard of smartphones is almost here, experience it soon."



Samsung President TM Roh wrote in the new blog post about the upcoming event and hinted at the Galaxy S22 series featuring a device similar to the Note series.

Roh promised that, at next month's Unpacked, we'll get to see "the most noteworthy S series device" Samsung has ever made.

But wait, there's more: "the next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."



All of this sounds like a pretty transparent way of teasing the fact that the Note line, dead in 2021, is making a comeback this year - but not as the Note line.

In fact, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has already been rumoured to adopt a design that's similar in style to that of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra (the last Note ever made), while incorporating a built-in stylus with the lowest ever touch latency rate, reported GSM Arena.

Roh's blog post ended with the following sentence: "Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience", and we think that confirms that the name of the company's next ultra high-end smartphone will be S22 Ultra and not S22 Note as rumoured at different points in the past.

This device is apparently going to help you "own the night - taking the best and brightest photos and videos you've ever captured with a phone", as well as "dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can't be found elsewhere", and "enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet."

The Galaxy S22 series, Samsung's next line of flagship phones, is expected to be the main highlight of the event, but we may see more launches in the form of wearables or other accessories.

The S22 series this year is expected to comprise the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

There is still no exact launch date for the phones yet, although rumours suggest it could be February 8. (ANI)

