Samsung Galaxy A13 4G production starts in India: Report

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A13 in the following weeks. This phone will come in two versions - the Galaxy A13 and A13 5G.

As per GSM Arena, production of the A13 4G has already started in India at the Greater Noida factory, which could mean the launch is fast approaching.



A new rumour has claimed that the 4G version will feature four cameras on the back - that's one more than its 5G sibling. These will be arranged vertically like in the Galaxy A52s 5G. The Galaxy A13 4G is also said to have a glossy, entirely plastic build, which is no surprise at its projected entry-level price point.

According to GSM Arena, the phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, next to the USB-C port and speaker grille. The power button and volume rocker will both be found on the right edge.

The Galaxy A13 5G will be priced at around USD 250, and the A13 4G should definitely be cheaper than that. (ANI)

