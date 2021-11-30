Samsung Galaxy A23 set to feature 50MP camera

Seoul [South Korea], November 30 (ANI): Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy A22 4G and 5G in June with 48MP primary cameras, and now the company will go with a 50MP primary camera for the Galaxy A23.



As per GalaxyClub, the Galaxy A23 will come in 4G and 5G versions like its predecessor. However, not all regions may get both models.

While the rest of the specs of the Samsung Galaxy A23 remain unknown, the device could come packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is currently unclear when exactly Samsung will introduce the Galaxy A23. (ANI)

