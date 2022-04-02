Samsung Galaxy A73's Indian price unveiled

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Weeks after introducing the brand new Galaxy A73, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally unveiled the pricing and availability information regarding the gadget for the Indian market.

As per reports obtained by GSM Arena, the entry-level model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will be offered for Rs 41,999, while the upgraded version doubles the storage for Rs 44,999.

If a user pre-reserves a Galaxy A73, then Samsung will provide a pair of Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for just Rs 499 instead of the usual selling price of Rs 6,990.



Additionally, as a special introductory offer, a user can get up to Rs 3,000 cashback through Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, or SBI credit cards.

Samsung will also host an exclusive sale event on its website on April 8 at 6 pm where other extra benefits will be available.

The phone will be sold in India in three colours -- Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White.

The Galaxy A73, which runs Android 12, comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 on top, the Snapdragon 778G chipset at the helm, a 108 MP main rear camera with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro cam on the rear, a 32 MP front-facing camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. (ANI)

