Samsung Galaxy A90 will be company's next 5G smartphone

Seoul [South Korea], September 2 (ANI): After its flagship Galaxy S series, Samsung's next 5G smartphone will be from the Galaxy A series.

Promotional artwork for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G was leaked by serial tipster Evan Blass who posted the images in a tweet. The image shows off a gradient rear panel with the triple camera setup, Cnet reports.

It is speculated that the Galaxy A90 5G will sport a tri-camera setup with 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors at the back, a 32-megapixel front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. (ANI)

