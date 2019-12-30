Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and more: Foldable phones that launched in 2019

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], Dec 30 (ANI): This year, one of the major risks mobile manufacturers took was bringing foldable devices into reality. Foldable smartphone technology is still in its infancy but that was no deterrent for companies to experiment with the style in 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Fold - the company's first foldable smartphone, finally released this year. With a notebook-style folding mechanism, the Galaxy Fold faced criticism for its flawed display which the company later fixed. It costs an eye-watering USD 1,980.

Giving tough competition to the Galaxy Fold is the Huawei Mate X. Featuring an outward-folding design, it transforms into a full-screen 8-inch tablet. At an even pricier tag of USD 2,400, Mate X boasts premium specs and 5G.

A subset of foldable devices is flip phones which Nokia and Motorola released this year. The Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone comes with 4G and modern apps including Google Assistant, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook. It is priced at less than USD 100.

Moto Razr 2019 is a comeback of the Moto RAZR V3 flip phone from 2004. It packs nostalgia at USD 1,499 with two displays including a quick view display and a flex view foldable display. (ANI)

