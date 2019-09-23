Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to US on Sept 27

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:02 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 23 (ANI): The wait for the first foldable smartphone by Samsung is finally going to be over with the Samsung Galaxy Fold officially hitting the stores this week.
After months of delays, the Galaxy Fold will start selling in the US on September 27. The foldable smartphone will be available via AT&T, Best Buy, or Samsung retail locations at USD 1,980, Engadget reports.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in Korea and parts of Europe earlier this month after fixing some major design flaws with the foldable screen on the smartphone. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:05 IST

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is sturdier, stress test reveals

California [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The latest trio of the Apple iPhone 11 lineup is out, giving testers an early chance to dissect them. In the latest, the trio underwent stress test by protection plan provider SquareTrade and the results are assuring.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:03 IST

Google resumes human reviews of Assistant recordings with...

California [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): After facing backlash for permitting human reviewers to listen in to Google Assistant conversations, the search engine announced today that it is resuming its practice, albeit with stricter guidelines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:00 IST

Sony says PlayStation 5 will consume less power

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 23 (ANI): At the UN Climate Summit 2019, Sony announced that it has taken measures to reduce the power consumption of its gaming products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:44 IST

YouTube Music starts rolling out 'Discover Mix' to take on Spotify

California [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): YouTube Music has started rolling out a new feature to help users discover music other than curated playlists based on their listening history.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:04 IST

Skullcandy launches wireless earbud Sesh in India

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): Skullcandy launched Sesh, a truly wireless earbud for an Elevated Music Experience in India on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:54 IST

YouTube makes a U-turn after verification policy change sparks uproar

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): A day after announcing changes to its verification policy for creators, YouTube is rethinking its own decision.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:48 IST

iOS 13 lets you find friends and lost iPhone with a single tool

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Apple recently rolled out its iOS 13 and with it, a ton of improvements have been added for iPhone users. One of the noticeable changes is the merging of Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:46 IST

Alphabet's Wing company will soon deliver FedEx packages via drone

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Google's drone spinoff company under parent company Alphabet is reportedly set to begin drone deliveries in the next month as part of a pilot program.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:46 IST

Facebook wants to improve your fashion sense with new AI experiment

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): After suggesting people whom to be friends with, Facebook wants to tell you how to dress fashionably. The social networking giant's latest AI experiment uses a neural network to make recommendations on daily styling.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:44 IST

Say goodbye to stories in Facebook groups

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly looking at killing the stories features in groups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:49 IST

Tinder introduces Swipe Night for series-based matching experience

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Tinder is introducing a new way to help the Gen-Z match up with their choice of people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:48 IST

100,000 deepfake photos are up for royalty-free use

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) paved the way for many things, including the problem of deep fakes. Using technology, it became possible to create realistic images of people who do not exist in real life.

Read More
iocl