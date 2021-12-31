Samsung Galaxy Fold, Note 10 series to get stable One UI 4

Seoul [South Korea], December 30 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung will be continuing to seed its stable One UI 4 update to more of its devices.

According to GSM Arena, the latest ones on the list to get the new update are the first-gen Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series in both its 4G and 5G trims.



Samsung's firsts foldable will get the F900FXXU6GUL9 update build which is reported by users in France and also comes with the December 2021 security patch.

The 4G variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will get the N97xFXXU7GULD update builds as spotted by users in Switzerland while the 5G models receive version N976BXXU7GULD alongside the January 2022 security patch.

As per GSM Arena, One UI 4 and Android 12 will likely be the last major updates for the Galaxy Note 10 series from the company. (ANI)

