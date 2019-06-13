Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders cancelled by AT&T

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): People waiting for the first foldable smartphone by Samsung may have to wait even longer as retailers are reportedly cancelling pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold.

According to a report on Tom's Guide, AT&T has sent out notices to customers who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Fold, informing them about the order cancellation over Samsung's delayed release of the device. A few weeks ago, Best Buy also cancelled pre-orders.

Samsung was expected to ship the Galaxy Fold at the end of April, however, due to issues related to the foldable screen on the device, the company pushed the release date of the USD 1,980 smartphone. (ANI)

