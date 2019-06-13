Representative image
Representative image

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders cancelled by AT&T

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:50 IST

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): People waiting for the first foldable smartphone by Samsung may have to wait even longer as retailers are reportedly cancelling pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold.
According to a report on Tom's Guide, AT&T has sent out notices to customers who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Fold, informing them about the order cancellation over Samsung's delayed release of the device. A few weeks ago, Best Buy also cancelled pre-orders.
Samsung was expected to ship the Galaxy Fold at the end of April, however, due to issues related to the foldable screen on the device, the company pushed the release date of the USD 1,980 smartphone. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:55 IST

Telegram says massive cyber attack originated in China

Berlin [Germany], June 13 (ANI): Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that the massive cyber attack on the encryption-based service was launched by China.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Google teases Pixel 4 with square camera bump

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): Google Pixel phones are known for their game-changing camera prowess, and the next-in-line flagship Pixel 4 is also likely to bring in a new camera style.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:52 IST

Designers build computer using traditional embroidery and gold thread

Vienna [Austria], June 13 (ANI): Glass and metal computers will seem boring in front of 'The Embroidery Computer' by Vienna-based designers Ebru Kurbak and Irene Posch.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:10 IST

Facebook Watch video-on-demand service reaches 720 million...

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Facebook Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by the social networking giant, reportedly reaches more than 720 million people monthly and 140 million people daily who consume content for at least a minute.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Amazon introduces kid-appropriate Echo Dot

Washington [USA], June 12 (ANI): Kids are curious and ask innumerable questions which may or may not be answerable by the adults. To keep the young ones busy asking questions, Amazon has introduced a new Amazon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:07 IST

Uber Eats to start testing drone delivery

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Uber is reportedly gearing up to start testing drone delivery of food orders for its Uber Eats service.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:01 IST

Spotify launches Your Daily Drive that blends music and podcasts

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Spotify wants to make your commute to work interesting and for that, the streaming service announced Your Daily Drive, a new playlist that combines podcasts with your favourite music.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:28 IST

TV is not enough, 88% of people use smartphone or tablet while...

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Thanks to the reduced attention span, even television is not enough as roughly 88 per cent of Americans uses a second device, such as a phone or tablet, while watching TV, according to the annual internet trends report by venture capitalist Mary Meeker.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Amazon Prime launches in UAE

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI): E-commerce giant Amazon announced the expansion of its Prime services in the United Arab Emirates starting this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:30 IST

Google Stadia to allow publishers to offer their own games

California [USA], June 10 (ANI): Google's upcoming gaming service Stadia will apparently allow publishers to offer their own gaming subscriptions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:25 IST

Waze gets Google Assistant on Android

California [USA], June 10 (ANI): Waze on Android has been added with Google's digital assistant for ease of reporting traffic woes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:22 IST

Salesforce to acquire Tableau for USD 15.7 billion

San Francisco [USA], June 10 (ANI): Software giant Salesforce has announced that it is acquiring data analytics company Tableau in a USD 15.7 billion deal.

Read More
iocl