Samsung Galaxy M31 with quad camera, 6,000mAh battery launches in India

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Samsung launched its Galaxy M31 smartphone today in India. The highlight of the smartphone is its quad-camera setup and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0.

The quad-camera setup includes a 64-megapixel lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 5-megapixel macro and depth lenses. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera.

The Galaxy M31 will be available from March 5, 2020. It is priced at INR 15,999 for the 64GB model and INR 16,999 for the 128GB version. (ANI)

