New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Samsung launched its Galaxy M31 smartphone today in India. The highlight of the smartphone is its quad-camera setup and a massive 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0.
The quad-camera setup includes a 64-megapixel lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 5-megapixel macro and depth lenses. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera.
The Galaxy M31 will be available from March 5, 2020. It is priced at INR 15,999 for the 64GB model and INR 16,999 for the 128GB version. (ANI)
Samsung Galaxy M31 with quad camera, 6,000mAh battery launches in India
ANI | Updated: Feb 25, 2020 20:55 IST
