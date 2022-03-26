Samsung Galaxy M33 will launch on April 2 in India

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Samsung Galaxy M33 is all set to launch on April 2 in India.

According to GSM Arena, it comes in three colours, but Samsung has only confirmed two right now for the Indian market - blue and green.

The 5G-ready Galaxy M33 is built around a 6.6" FullHD+ screen and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. It's powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, but the company hasn't revealed the chipset's name. The Galaxy M33 will have two memory configurations in India - 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.



The Galaxy M33 has five cameras onboard - an 8MP selfie shooter inside the notch, with the 50MP primary camera on the back joined by 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units.

As per GSM Arena, The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 will be sold in India through Amazon.in and the company's official website. More details about its availability and price will be available next Saturday. (ANI)

