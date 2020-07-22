Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may support Microsoft xCloud cloud gaming service

Seoul [South Korea], July 22 (ANI): The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be optimised to stream Xbox games via xCloud, as per a report.

According to Mashable, as per a report by WinFuture, both Samsung and Microsoft have further strengthened their relationship after their initial tie-up for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series last year.

This new partnership will make the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 the first smartphone to have support for Project xCloud which will allow users to play games via online streaming (similar to Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Now). According to the report, more than 90 games will be available at the time of launch.

Notably, this will fill the void that Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link cloud gaming service left which shut down earlier this year. Moreover, this will not be the first time when Samsung bring about some sort of an exclusive/first to their flagship device.

Fortnite for Android debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 series and was exclusive to a handful of other Samsung devices for a brief period of time before it was available for other phones.

The report also detailed on some other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, some notable features being - a 120Hz display, 108MP camera, Corning Gorilla Glass 7, and an S-Pen with improved functionality.

The mainstay of the Samsung Galaxy Note series --the S-Pen, is now getting better with a reported latency of 9ms. In terms of new features, the S-Pen can now also be used as an on-screen pointer.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be launched at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 5 where the other devices --Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Live TWS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 are also expected to be seen.

While the latter bunch of devices are not sure to be seen, the Note 20 series and the Fold 2 will most likely be announced at the event. (ANI)

