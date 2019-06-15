Samsung Galaxy S10 5G edition goes up for pre-order

California [USA], June 14 (ANI): Retailers may have cancelled the orders for Samsung's first foldable phone, but there's hope for those awaiting the 5G edition of the flagship Galaxy S10 model.

According to The Verge, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is up for pre-order on Sprint's 5G network and will be available starting June 21. 5G network launched last month in four key US cities and will soon be rolled out to other cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

The 5G handset has been available on Verizon's 5G network since mid-May. It will be available on AT and T by June 17.

On Sprint, the Galaxy S10 5G is available with USD 80 unlimited plan that includes a subscription to Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Tidal. (ANI)

