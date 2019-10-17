Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bug lets anyone unlock phone

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 17 (ANI): Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones, and potentially other models, could be unlocked by anyone, thanks to a cheap silicone case triggering a hidden bug.

As Mashable reports, a British couple discovered the bug when a cheap silicone case on the device allowed the husband to unlock even as his fingerprint wasn't registered on the device.

Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is now working on a fix. The company said that the issue stems from the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner recognising a pattern on the silicone phone case along with the fingerprint. (ANI)

