Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available in India

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): After debuting it at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020), Samsung announced the availability of its Galaxy S10 Lite in India.

Starting today, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite">Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite at Flipkart, official Samsung website, and leading retail stores, the official blog notes.

The smartphone is priced at INR 39,999. It starts shipping on February 3, 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite">Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 4500mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple camera at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera. (ANI)

