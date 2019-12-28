Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump: Report

Seoul [South Korea], Dec 28 (ANI): If you thought the camera bump on the Apple iPhone 11 was overpowering, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 may just leave you somewhat baffled.

According to tipster @OnLeaks, the high-end Galaxy S11 Plus version could feature a vertical rectangular camera module with rounded edges and comprise of four lenses and a flash.

The image shared on Twitter appears to be a prototype design. It isn't clear if this would be the final Galaxy S11 Plus design when it launches in 2020. (ANI)

