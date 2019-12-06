Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera

Seoul [South Korea], December 6 (ANI): Samsung is reportedly planning to use its own 108-megapixel sensor in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 smartphone to take on the Apple iPhone 11.
A Bloomberg report notes that Samsung is expected to include three more sensors including ultrawide lens, and a 5x optical zoom lens on the Galaxy S11.
The Galaxy S11 is also speculated to come powered by a 5,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade compared to the iPhone 11 Max that has nearly 4,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy lineup is expected to be released in February 2020. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 20:16 IST
