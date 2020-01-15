Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to have massive RAM, battery: Report

Seoul [South Korea], Jan 14 (ANI): Samsung's next-in-line flagship series will be the Galaxy S20 lineup which is likely to include a super premium 'Ultra' model. Now, if a latest report is to be believed, the Galaxy S20">Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will boast super powerful specs.

According to tipster Max Weinbach, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will retain the SD card slot with support for up to 1TB. Built-in storage choices will be 128GB/256GB/512GB and 12GB or 16GB RAM option, Weinbach wrote in his tweet.

It is further likely to pack a triple camera setup at the back with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 45W option fast charge support.(ANI)

