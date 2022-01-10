Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched in India

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the successor to Galaxy S20 FE 5G, has been launched in India today. The new device's price has also been confirmed, along with its availability date.

Starting at INR 49,999, the device will be available beginning tomorrow (January 11), reported GSM Arena.

The newly-launched phone, which is a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21, comes packed with a pro-grade camera, the latest Exynos chipset, and is available in four colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G pricing and availability:

The smartphone comes in two variants - the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 49,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will cost Rs 53,999. The phone will be available to purchase through Amazon, Samsung's official website, and select retail stores.



The phone features a counter-cut design with four colours - Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications:

Talking about the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with the Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 SoC, and Android 12-based One UI 4 update.

The smartphone's built around a 6.4" FullHD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel with a fingerprint reader underneath and a punch hole for the 32MP selfie camera. The back cover of the S21 FE 5G sports LED flash and three cameras - 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with stereo speakers, NFC, USB-C, and IP68 rating. And keeping the lights on is a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging.

Through the settings, one can even set a charging speed or disable it to avoid overheating the handset. The smartphone also supports 5G and Wi-Fi6 connectivity. (ANI)

