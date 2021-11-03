Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly begins mass production

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): As per a new report, Samsung has started mass producing components for the Galaxy S22 series and has encountered a small setback.

As per GSM Arena, that's usually normal when kicking off the production of a new product. However, the rumour shares a bit more about the production process.



As per the new information, Samsung is now manufacturing components mainly for its Galaxy S22 and S22+ models in all of their variants while the S22 Ultra's production prioritises the US variant.

Still, all handsets are on schedule for a January 2022 release, despite the current situation with the chip shortages.

There's still time, though, and plans are subject to change but it all seems that at least for now the company's next flagships are on track. (ANI)

