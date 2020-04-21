Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available in US

California [USA], April 21 (ANI): Samsung has announced the availability of the Galaxy XCover Pro, a new mobile solution for the frontline workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The mobile was announced by the company in the month of January and is now made available in the United States (US).

"Designed to help those in public sector, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and other verticals work more efficiently," the Samsung said in an official statement.

The device includes features like Samsung Knox, barcode scanning and push-to-talk.

"It offers the durability frontline workers need as well as brings together integrated features, like Samsung Knox customization capabilities, push-to-talk, barcode scanning, and other features to enable users to streamline workflows," the statement added.

Priced at USD 499.99, the mobile phone can handle dust and drops of up to 1.5 meters without a case and its MIL-STD 810G certification makes it reliable in extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions.

The phone also supports users wearing gloves when Glove Mode is enabled. (ANI)

