Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with swappable battery launched

Seoul [South Korea], Jan 13 (ANI): Samsung has launched its rugged smartphone with a swappable battery, the Galaxy XCover Pro, for business.

The enterprise-ready smartphone boasts features including immersive display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD 810G for protection against extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions, the official release notes.

It also supports walkie talkie capability in Microsoft Teams. Other features include 4,050 mAh removable battery, Google AR Core support, dual SIM support, fingerprint sensor, and dual cameras at the back. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is priced at USD 499. (ANI)

