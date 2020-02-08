Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked images shows tall, foldable phone

Seoul [South Korea], Feb 8 (ANI): Samsung Unpacked event is just a few days away and ahead of the big day, images of the Galaxy Z Flip have leaked, showing the device in its entirety.

The images, received by Engadget, show off a tall foldable device with a 22:9 aspect ratio in its unfolded form. When folded, the dual-lens camera is visible next to the small external display that would show time and other notifications.

Earlier leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip">Samsung Galaxy Z Flip suggest that the successor to the Galaxy Fold will sport a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. It is expected to be priced around USD 1,400. (ANI)

