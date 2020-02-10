Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will have a Thom Browne Edition, promo leak reveals

Seoul [South Korea], Feb 10 (ANI): Just a day before Samsung unveils its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, a promo video has leaked online which showcases a special edition version of the Galaxy Fold successor.

The promo trailer, posted on Twitter by user @h0x0d, shows off a Thom Brown Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip donning the brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe on the rear panel, The Verge notes.

It is not clear if the special edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip will have beefed up specifications, but it is speculated to be pricier than the standard model which is likely to cost USD 1,400.


