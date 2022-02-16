Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 may feature built-in S Pen

Seoul [South Korea], February 16 (ANI): After the highly anticipated debut of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, most leaks will now focus on the next big announcements in Samsung's product lineup - the Galaxy Z series foldables.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will come with a built-in S Pen just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.



Samsung is expected to retain the overall look of its current Z Fold3 with a 7.56-inch foldable display and a 6.19-inch external screen.

The new report suggests Samsung will look to improve the durability of the Z Fold4 and we should also see an improved folding screen with a less noticeable crease this time around.

At the same time, the Z Flip4 will reportedly arrive with a 6.7-inch main screen and a 1.9-inch external one. The source suggests Samsung will aim to ship around 13 million foldables in 2022. (ANI)

