Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to come with a smaller crease than Z Fold3, leaked photos confirm

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Last month, a tweet from Ice Universe confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will have a less pronounced crease compared to its predecessor. Now to show how the two are different in their looks, the leakster has photographic proof - a side-by-side comparison shot from the same angle.

The crease on the upcoming foldable flagship does indeed appear shallower. That said, it's not clear how significant the difference will be in real-life scenarios, as per GSMArena.

According to leaks, Samsung has changed the aspect ratio of the Z Fold4's internal display to be wider and shorter, giving it a 6:5 aspect ratio, in comparison to the current model's 6.2:5. The cover display will also be shorter with an aspect ratio of 23:9, as compared to 24.5:9.





The image shows a side-by-side comparison of the creases, with the Galaxy Z Fold3 on left, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 on the right.

Leaked images hint at a redesigned hinge, which is what will improve the crease situation. The rumoured Super UTG material may have helped as well. Display changes aside, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will improve the cameras (50MP main, 12MP 3x tele, 12MP ultra-wide), a new chipset (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1) and some iterative improvements, as per reports from GSMArena.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 will supposedly be unveiled on August 10, possibly along with the next-generation Galaxy Watches. (ANI)

