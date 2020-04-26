Samsung, Google to offer free phone repairs to healthcare workers

Washington DC [USA], April 26 (ANI): In order to support the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, Samsung and Google will be offering free phone repairs to health care workers and first responders.

The two companies will be offering the repairs in partnership with phone repair company uBreakiFix, the Verge reported.

All those eligible for these free phone repairs will just need to visit a uBreakiFix location or mail in their Galaxy phone to get the free repair.

Samsung will also be offering a 30 per cent discount off any purchase at Samsung.com to first responders and health care professionals.

"Samsung's program, called 'Free Repairs for The Frontline', will be providing free repair services for Samsung smartphones, including cracked screen and battery replacement, to all first responders and healthcare professionals through June 30," the company said.

The free Pixel repair program is similar to Samsung's.

"An emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Google Pixel smartphone will be able to present his or her ID badge at any of uBreakiFix's US locations to receive one free repair, regardless of the device model or type of damage," according to a uBreakiFix press release.

This program will last through June 30. (ANI)

