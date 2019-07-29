Samsung introduces Visual Support to help remotely fix your appliances

Seoul [South Korea], July 29 (ANI): Samsung has introduced a new customer support feature for effective diagnosis and troubleshooting for the convenience of customers. The Visual Support service is part of Samsung's Global Contact Center offering and allows customers to seek support based on actual visuals of the affected product.

As the official blog explains, once a request by the customer is generated, a Samsung consultant will send a URL link asking permission for Visual Support, which uses the customer's camera to directly analyse the product.

Samsung's Visual Support is currently operating in 12 countries including India, Australia, the US, and the UK, among others. The company plans to expand the service globally by the end-of-the-year and add more products in the lineup. (ANI)

