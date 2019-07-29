Representative image
Representative image

Samsung introduces Visual Support to help remotely fix your appliances

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:12 IST

Seoul [South Korea], July 29 (ANI): Samsung has introduced a new customer support feature for effective diagnosis and troubleshooting for the convenience of customers. The Visual Support service is part of Samsung's Global Contact Center offering and allows customers to seek support based on actual visuals of the affected product.
As the official blog explains, once a request by the customer is generated, a Samsung consultant will send a URL link asking permission for Visual Support, which uses the customer's camera to directly analyse the product.
Samsung's Visual Support is currently operating in 12 countries including India, Australia, the US, and the UK, among others. The company plans to expand the service globally by the end-of-the-year and add more products in the lineup. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:23 IST

Researchers build quantum microphone that can detect smallest...

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): To catch sound at the atomic level, researchers at Stanford have developed a 'quantum microphone'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:20 IST

New type of contact lens allows zooming with just a blink!

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Scientists at the University of California have developed a new type of smart contact lenses which can be controlled using eye movements.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:29 IST

Oppo introduces 'waterfall screen' prototype

Dongguan [China], July 29 (ANI): Move over bezel-less and foldable displays. Oppo has teased a new display prototype that spills on both the left and right sides, reminiscent of Samsung's 'spilling' edge display.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:25 IST

Soon, binge-watch YouTube, Netflix while in Tesla

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants you to binge-watch in your car. The tech entrepreneur has announced that Tesla cars will soon get the ability to let you stream your favourite content.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:24 IST

You can 'unofficially' install Android on Switch

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Developers at XDA have released an 'unofficial' Android firmware which Switch users can install on compatible models.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:23 IST

All 2020 iPhones to support 5G: Report

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Apple's 2020 lineup of iPhones is likely to be 5G compatible, with all models supporting the next-gen network.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:52 IST

Apple regularly hears Siri recordings to improve it: Report

California [USA], July 27 (ANI): Apple contractors reportedly listen to the confidential conversations, the users have with Siri, as part of their job to improve the quality of the voice assistant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:26 IST

Sony launches wearable air conditioner to keep you cool

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): Sony's latest product from its crowdfunding platform is a wearable air conditioner (or heater) called Reon Pocket. The idea behind the device is to keep its wearer cool or hot when they step outside.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:09 IST

Mario Kart can help boost your love relationship, finds survey

Louisiana [USA], July 27 (ANI): A new survey has found that playing video games with your beloved can help boost your relationship and keep it running for longer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:06 IST

Alphabet is using StarCraft II to train self-driving cars

California [USA], July 27 (ANI): Engineers at Waymo, owned by Alphabet, have teamed up with researchers at DeepMind, to build a technique that involves StarCraft II strategy game to help train neural networks for self-driving cars.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:32 IST

Star Wars arcade machine goes up for pre-order

Texas [USA], July 26 (ANI): Video game retailer GameStop has listed the Star Wars Home Arcade Game for pre-orders on its official website.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:30 IST

Google is giving away 100,000 Home Mini speakers to people with paralysis

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Google Nest, the search engine's smart home solution brand, is providing up to 100,000 Google Home Minis to help people living with paralysis.

Read More
iocl