Samsung is taking pre-orders for its next flagship Galaxy phone

Seoul [South Korea], Jan 31 (ANI): Samsung is yet to announce its next Galaxy phone but the tech giant has already started taking pre-orders for the unannounced smartphone.

Once you register through the official website, Samsung will notify you when you can pre-order the next Galaxy. Given that only US carriers are listed, it is certain that the next Galaxy will debut in the US market first.

Samsung will host the Unpacked event on February 11, 2020. The company will introduce the Galaxy S20, along with the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, new Galaxy Buds, among other hardware and software announcements. (ANI)

