Samsung launches Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4 Plus

Seoul [South Korea], October 7 (ANI): Samsung has released an all-new Chromebook 4 series, nearly four years after launching the predecessor.

The new Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4 Plus boast improved aesthetics and support USB-C for charging as well as connecting to a 4K monitor. The Chromebook 4 sports 11.6-inch display while the Chromebook 4 Plus comes with a larger 15.6-inch display, The Verge reported.

In terms of specifications, configurations are available with up to 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 4 starts at USD 229.99 while the Chromebook 4 Plus starts at USD 299.99. (ANI)

