Samsung launches Galaxy XCover Pro with swappable battery

Seoul [South Korea], Jan 9 (ANI): Samsung wants to bring back the age of swappable battery with the launch of its latest Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone.

The Galaxy XCover Pro is a mid-tier rugged phone that features a 6.3-inch 1080p display, hole-punch 25-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual-cameras at the back, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,050mAh swappable battery, Engadget notes.

Other specifications include 2GHz octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The Galaxy XCover Pro will be available only in Finland at a price of around USD 555. (ANI)

