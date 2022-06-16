Samsung might not release Galaxy S22 FE version

Seoul [South Korea], June 16 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's line of Fan Edition (FE) phones, which got its start with the Galaxy S20 FE, as per new rumours won't have the Galaxy S22 FE.

According to GSM Arena, it looks like the company might be ready to shelve its FE smartphones after just two years.



Fans, who wanted a more affordable option with a flagship chipset and weren't willing to spend as much as the normal S series flagships costs, might not like this rumour.

Samsung has had problems releasing the Galaxy S21 FE, which came out almost a full year after the other members of the S21 family launched. At the time, rumours claimed this was due to the ongoing chip crisis, reported the outlet.

As per GSM Arena, the S21 FE's position in the spotlight was quickly taken by the S22 line which was announced only a few weeks afterwards. Still, this isn't a good reason to stop releasing FE phones, it's just a reason to have them come out with less of a delay after the non-FE models. (ANI)

