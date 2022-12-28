Samsung One UI 5.1 already under testing, might debut with Galaxy S23 line-up

Seoul [South Korea], December 28 (ANI): A new report suggests that South Korean tech giant Samsung is already testing One UI 5.1, the successor to Android 13-based One UI 5.0, which started rolling out for devices in October.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, One UI 5.1 may in fact debut on the Galaxy S23 family, which if past rumours are accurate should be announced on February 1, 2023.

This would definitely be a quick turnover, jumping from One UI 5.0 to One UI 5.1 in just a few weeks. However, as the minor increment suggests, One UI 5.1 won't likely be as significant an improvement as its predecessor was.



Samsung has in the past hinted at bringing some new lock screen customization options with One UI 5.1. Even though One UI 5.0 is also based on Android, it might incorporate the new media player widget design from Android 13 that was left out of that version, reported GSM Arena.

Currently, the One UI 5.1 update is being tested for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, with firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7. The 'x' is a different number depending on your model.

As per GSM Arena, this test firmware has been spotted on Samsung's servers and could be released to the S22 family a few days after the S23 series launches. That's how the company usually does things - the new devices get dibs on the new software, but not for long. (ANI)

