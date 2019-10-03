Samsung Pay users can now transfer money internationally

Seoul [Hong Kong], October 3 (ANI): In a first, Samsung Pay, the tap-to-pay service by Samsung, will now let users make cross-border payments.

As CNBC reports, Samsung Pay users in the US can now send money to people in 47 countries including India, Mexico, and China. Money can be transferred either directly into a recipient's bank account or the recipient can collect it from a local cash pickup point.

Samsung claims that the new feature, which is in partnership with Finablr, is the first to offer a foreign exchange in a native mobile wallet in the US. The company plans to expand the feature to other countries in 2020. (ANI)

