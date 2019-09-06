Samsung releases 'fixed' Galaxy Fold at IFA 2019

Berlin [Germany], Sept 5 (ANI): The flaws in Samsung's first foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold, have been finally fixed.

The improved device made its presence felt at the ongoing IFA 2019.

The phone will be available in Korea starting tomorrow, followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, UK, and the US, the official release stated. Furthermore, a 5G-ready option will be made available in select countries.

Launch of the foldable smartphone suffered delays owing to display issues. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, 12-megapixel triple camera setup, octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and 4380mAh dual battery. (ANI)

