Samsung releasing Android 12L-based update for Galaxy Tab S8 lineup

Seoul [South Korea], August 30 (ANI): South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's first device to run the tablet-centric Android 12L OS was their new Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone and now their Galaxy Tab S8 line-up will get the same treatment.

According to GSM Arena, the new update has started rolling out in Europe, for the following versions: X70xBXXU2AVH2 for the Galaxy Tab S8, X80xBXXU2AVH5 for the Tab S8+ and X90xBXXU2AVH2 for the Tab S8 Ultra.

The update is available for both the Wi-Fi only and 5G versions of the slates. It includes the August 2022 security patch.



Among the new updates, the taskbar feature now lets users quickly switch between and launch apps, including app pairs in split-screen mode, without having to use the device's DeX mode.

Also, a two-finger gesture can be used to flip between full-screen and split-screen modes. Opening an app in a floating window is an option as well, reported GSM Arena.

The update now enables the Tab S8 slates to extract text from images (Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish are supported, in addition to English).

Further, smart actions will appear next to the text, e.g. users can dial a number from a photo of a business card. The My Files app can search for information within files, including text in images.

As per GSM Arena, there are a few improvements as well. For e.g., Samsung's Internet browser now lets users reorganize their favourite sites with drag and drop. (ANI)

