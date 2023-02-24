Samsung to add new hinge in upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable smartphone: Tipster

Seoul [South Korea], February 24 (ANI): The latest rumour about the South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5 addresses a key new addition to the upcoming foldable.

According to GSM Arena, tech related news website, this new rumor comes from reputable leakster Ice Universe and it suggests that the device will have a reworked hinge mechanism.

The new info confirms Samsung will use a new waterdrop-style hinge for the Fold5 which is not the first time this development has come out.



As per the outlet, a similar report came out from South Korean publication Naver News last month.

The Samsung Display "droplet" folding hinge mechanism enables the Fold5's folding panel to take the shape of a droplet inside the hinge body, preventing the panel's two sides from creasing together.

In their foldable devices, Motorola and Oppo have employed similar strategies to conceal the crease. The Fold5 will only be 13.x mm thick when folded, which is a significant improvement over the Z Fold4's 15.8 mm thickness, according to Ice Universe, reported GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, according to the outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold5, won't have a built-in S Pen slot, despite some rumours to the contrary. A South Korean report tells that Samsung considered adding a slot for the S Pen in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 during the design phase but decided that it would make the device too thick. (ANI)

