Samsung to bring much larger cover display, invisible crease to Galaxy Z Flip5

Seoul [South Korea], December 4 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5, which isn't due to launch for a few months, might rectify two of the main issues people still have with the Z Flip4.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, rumours on the phone comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, who has been accurate about such things in the past.

On occasion, he does get the odd thing wrongs so that should be kept in mind. Anyway, here's hoping that the Galaxy Z Flip5 will indeed, as Young claims, come with a much larger cover display.



This will apparently be around 3.3" to 3.4", which is an order of magnitude more than the 1.9" screen we're currently getting on the Flip4.

For what it's worth, Oppo's upcoming Find N2 Flip, a direct competitor to Samsung's Flip line, has leaked with a big outer display of its own. And while that one clearly dwarfs the Flip4's, the Flip5 might catch up to and even overtake its rumoured 3.26" size.

The internal screen is also due to get an upgrade, according to Young, and that's in the crease department. Specifically, the Flip5 is said to sport a new hinge design which will "reduce the visibility of the seam," as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

