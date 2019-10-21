Samsung to end Linux on DeX with Android 10

Seoul [South Korea], October 21 (ANI): Samsung has announced that with Android 10 update, its smartphones will not support Linux on DeX beta program.

DeX which turns Samsung phone into a PC, will not be supported using the open-source OS as a desktop environment for Linux, Engadget reports.

It isn't clear why Samsung is shutting down Linux support as it was the only way for fans to run the full-fledged Ubuntu Linux desktop OS on their phone. Meanwhile, Samsung recently enabled desktop-style Macs and Windows PCs spaces for DeX. (ANI)

