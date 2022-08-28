Samsung's Android 13-based One UI 5.0 gets speculative release date

Seoul [South Korea], August 27 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung recently started beta testing the upcoming version of its skin-based on Android 13, One UI 5. It's the latest iteration of the OS which Google outed earlier this month.

According to GSM Arena, these beta testing phases usually last for at least a few weeks, but naturally, everyone is curious about the release date for the finalized One UI 5 build.

As per a new rumour, the release of One UI 5 will be on October 17 or October 19. That's when the Galaxy S22 models will allegedly start receiving the update.

This is an incredibly specific bit of info right there, especially for a software release, which random unforeseen bugs could always hinder.

It's also coming from a source without a proven track record, so now would be the best time to take all of this with a healthy dose of salt, as per GSM Arena.

That said, October sounds like a reasonable enough timeline as the betas started in early August after all. About 10 weeks of testing should in theory be enough to iron out all possible kinks, reported GSM Arena.

Android 13 comes with some nice new features like improved customization tools and a new permission option to reduce notifications. (ANI)