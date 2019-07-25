Samsung's first foldable smartphone 'Galaxy Fold' is finally releasing in September

Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI): Your wait to own a foldable smartphone this year is likely to finally end as Samsung has officially announced that it is ready to release its Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold was announced in February earlier this year. However, the company delayed the consumer release due to multiple issues with the foldable architecture. Now, Samsung has announced that it will release the Galaxy Fold with an improved design and construction, the official release notes.

The first foldable smartphone by Samsung will now come with a top protective layer that extends beyond the bezel and not meant to be removed. The hinge area has also been strengthened with protection caps.

The Infinity Flex Display will feature additional metal layers for added protection. The Galaxy Fold will be available from September in select markets. (ANI)

