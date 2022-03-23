Samsung's Galaxy S10, Note10 series receive One UI 4.1

Seoul [South Korea], March 23 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e along with the S10 5G will now be receiving One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12.

According to GSM Arena, these three phones originally arrived in early 2019 with Android 9 and the original One UI. They are not alone either as Samsung's other 2019 flagships are getting updated too.



The Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ launched in mid-2019, also with Android 9 and an improved One UI 1.5. Last December the S10 series and the Note10 series got up to Android 12 with One UI 4.0.

The update for the Notes is 1,049 MB and brings changes to multiple Samsung apps. It has a firmware version of N976BXXU7HVC6 and includes the March 1 security patch. The S10 updates also bring the March patch.

As per GSM Arena, there has been no mention of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite nor the Galaxy Note10 Lite when it comes to the 4.1 update. As for newer models, the Galaxy Note20 models started receiving One UI 4.1 last week. (ANI)

