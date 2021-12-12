Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra might be named Galaxy S22 Note: Report

Seoul [South Korea], December 11 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to have a slot for an S Pen, similar to the Galaxy Note smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, the latest reports suggest the phone will not only get the stylus but will also be reunited with the moniker as well, meaning the biggest Samsung flagship of the upcoming series might be called Galaxy S22 Note.



The rumour comes from Twitter user @FrontTron, who has been correct with Samsung leaks in the past, reported GSM Arena.

Having S and Note in the same name feels unnatural, but the current supply chain issues, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought upon a lot of weird situations.

Samsung tried its best to position the Galaxy Z Fold3 as an alternative to the cancelled Galaxy Note21, given its big screen and S Pen compatibility, but the need for an actual Note is understandable, even if it means blurring the borders between flagship series. (ANI)

