Samsung's Galaxy S23 smartphone to get battery upgrade over predecessor

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series' vanilla version smartphone will have a 3,900 mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the predecessor Galaxy S22.

According to GSM Arena, this information comes from a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station.

They also stated the screen will be 6.1" with Full HD+ resolution, which is essentially the same as the previous vanilla flagship, meaning Samsung managed to fit a bigger cell in the relatively small body.



The leakster claimed charging would again be rather disappointing at 25W, though. This matches an earlier leak from Chinese Compulsory Certification (3C).

GSM Arena has reported that information on specs and features of the upcoming Galaxy S23 line-up is still scarce, but a new design and new chipsets are expected.

The S23 Ultra is rumoured to have a similar design and dimensions as the S22 Ultra, though the camera is expected to see a 200MP sensor update.

Meanwhile, it's expected that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the flagship. Recent reports suggested that Samsung will use Qualcomm chips on all its new lineup's variants, though there's a possibility that some units will be equipped with Samsung Exynos chipsets, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

