Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone gets 3C certified, has 25W charging support

Seoul [South Korea], September 24 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is slated to arrive early next year and one of the lineup models has just passed through 3C certification.

According to GSM Arena, the corresponding model number SM-S9180 denotes the highest-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra model. In the certification, the device is listed to support a maximum of 25W charging (11V @ 2.25A).

This is lower than the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 45W charger support, but the S22 Ultra's 45W charging didn't make a significant dent in the charging times compared to the 25W charging of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Other testing found that the S22 Ultra only achieved 45W charging for a very short period of time, so perhaps Samsung has figured out how to sustain 25W charging for longer through the charging cycle of the battery, which would still improve charging speeds or even close the gap between the 45W charging figures for the 22 Ultra, as per GSM Arena.

Another possibility is that 25W charging is limited to some variants of the S23 Ultra including, in this case, the Chinese variant.

The S23 Ultra is rumoured to have a similar design and dimensions as the S22 Ultra, thought the camera is expected to see a 200MP sensor update.

Meanwhile, it's expected that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the flagship. Recent reports suggested that Samsung will use Qualcomm chips on all its new lineup's variants, though there's a possibility that some units would be equipped with Samsung Exynos chipsets, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

